Welcome to the ultimate multi-generational golf estate located in Continental Country Club, boasting over 6,588 sqft and situated on a spacious cul-de-sac lot. This luxurious home offers breathtaking views from every window, overlooking the eighth green with panoramic vistas of three fairways and a fountain-fed pond on Aspen Valley Golf Course.Perfect for relaxation, the home features wrap-around decks and patios, providing ample space for everyone to unwind and enjoy the stunning surroundings. With 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 1 half bath, along with 3 flexible rooms that can be utilized as additional sleeping or bunk areas, this property offers versatility to accommodate various needs.The main family room and kitchen area serve as the heart of the home, featuring a chef's kitchen complete with Viking range and custom hood, designer maple cabinets, and a center island. The single-level living design includes a large primary en-suite with a sitting room, private balcony, and office area, as well as a 2nd Jr primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway.Wood, travertine, and marble flooring complement the vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, creating an elegant ambiance throughout the home. For added convenience, an elevator is available to access different levels. The property also boasts three fireplaces, a lounge area with a fireplace, a spacious game/media room, a spa room, and a serene zen atrium area.The lower level provides an opportunity to create your own wings, featuring a bonus guest quarters with additional living rooms, bedrooms, and a full kitchen. This home is perfectly suited for hosting large gatherings or serving as a summer corporate golf retreat.Recent updates include a new roof, freshly painted exterior, new carpets, and new additions such as a table shuffleboard, poker table, piano, and patio umbrellas. The Man cave has a new bar with low padded stools and matching high tops, creating the perfect entertainment space.Additional enhancements include a new Master Bedroom bed, sofa, love seat, and large-screen TVs throughout, including the Man Cave. The home now features an oversized Jacuzzi spa tub in the indoor vented Spa Room.The property is also equipped with a new oversized elevator and shaft, and an instant hot water system has been installed for added convenience. Two fireplaces have been converted from wood to gas, with wall remotes for easy control. Two new air conditioners have been added to enhance the heating system, covering all areas except the Kitchen/Livingroom.Lastly, a new cement-colored driveway for four vehicles and a front door deck have been poured to enhance the property's curb appeal.This remarkable home offers an unparalleled lifestyle, combining elegance, comfort, and spectacular golf course views. Whether seeking a permanent residence or a luxurious summer retreat, this property is sure to exceed all expectations.