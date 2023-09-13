Welcome to the ultimate multi-generational golf estate located in Continental Country Club, boasting over 6,588 sqft and situated on a spacious cul-de-sac lot. This luxurious home offers breathtaking views from every window, overlooking the eighth green with panoramic vistas of three fairways and a fountain-fed pond on Aspen Valley Golf Course.Perfect for relaxation, the home features wrap-around decks and patios, providing ample space for everyone to unwind and enjoy the stunning surroundings. With 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 1 half bath, along with 3 flexible rooms that can be utilized as additional sleeping or bunk areas, this property offers versatility to accommodate various needs.The main family room and kitchen area serve as the heart of the home,