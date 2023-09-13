MOTIVATED SELLER! BACKS NATIONAL FOREST! SINGLE LEVEL HOME on 2.5-acre lot with AMAZINGviews of San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden! This stunning 4,095 square feet residence boasts 6spacious bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and an office for all your needs.The guest house is connected to the main residence and provides a private retreat for friends, family, oreven multi-generational living. It's also a fantastic rental income opportunity. A charming wood stoveadds warmth and ambiance to the living space while creating a cozy atmosphere on chilly evenings. Twoair conditioning units, one for each house, ensure year-round comfort.Front and back porches invite you to relax in the beauty of your surroundings. The perimeter of the property has field fencing.