Introducing the first one-of-a-kind custom residence from The Ranch Mine and Two Hawks Design and Development in the highly desirable Pine Canyon community. This extraordinary mountain contemporary estate can be found on the 5th hole of the renowned Jay Morrish golf course, with breathtaking golf and mountain views. With over 5,900 sf of living space this home features 5 beds, 5.5 baths, 2 bonus rooms, bunk space, and a 3 car garage. This custom residence showcases a truly thought-out floor plan with exceptional privacy and a functional layout, perfect for any family--and friends! The home's outdoor living is truly spectacular--enjoy breathtaking views and majestic sunsets from multiple patios.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $6,950,000
