One of the best golf course lots on over an acre, situated on one of the more private streets within community. Overlooking the 5th hole of Flagstaff Ranch, this oversized lot has ample room for kids and extending your outdoor space. Walking distance to the Community Center, gym, pool, Pickelball courts and kids play area. An incredible value with potential for future addition or casita. Large 3 car garage with additional guest parking. Entertainers dream with approximately 1500 square feet of covered patio and private outdoor fireplace. 3 master suites with walk in closets (1 on main level). 2 additional large bedrooms and loft area, making this an ideal location for family and friends.