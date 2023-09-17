Awesome custom built 4-bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home located at the cul de sac on a quiet road. Recently updated with a fantastic turf fence dog run, new flooring, and a pellet stove to keep the home warm all winter. In addition to these awesome updates this home features two living areas with both a great room and family room, a wood burning stove, built in bar/hutch and desk area, large master with his/her closets, central A/C, huge patio, garden area, and 2 sheds. With 2.5 acres there is plenty of room for animals, pets and toys. For the inside toys there is a 3 car garage and 30X45 RV Garage/Workshop. Fencing surrounds the backyard and also offers a corral and property perimeter. This property is extremely clean, don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $900,000
