This home makes you feel proud, welcomed, and harmonious with its 2.39-acre setting. Perfect for quiet, night sky viewings with two sides bordering Forest Service land, no flooding problems, and completely fenced. A separate one-bedroom guest house would make a perfect long-term rental, VRBO, or Airbnb. The 688 sf, accessory dwelling, with laundry area, is located over the 2nd, detached, two car 24' x 36' garage with shop. The main three-bedroom house, 1510 sf, has clean lines, a split floor plan, skylights, a gas stove, and a 2 car attached garage. Both homes have central air. Two sheds provide additional storage.