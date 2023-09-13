Gorgeous Home in FOREST HIGHLANDS GATED COMMUNITY. Living room has a spectacular wall of windows and a beautiful stone fireplace offering a cozy retreat. Very nice deck off of the living room. Bright open kitchen. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite is downstairs with a 2nd suite also downstairs. Two bedrooms upstairs, Jack and Jill bathroom. One bedroom does not have a closet. Peaceful getaway that sits on a very large lot. Fully furnished. Owner is a licensed REALTOR in the sate of Arizona.