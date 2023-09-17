**$25K PRICE REDUCTION!!** Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kachina Village, this home sits on a large 0.29 acre property. The main house (3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms) has a primary bedroom suite and full bath on the main floor along with a wood stove to enjoy, plus 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Updates to the 1,700 sq ft main house include a new kitchen, on-demand hot water heater, and furnace. The new 600 sq ft additional dwelling unit (ADU) next door was finished in 2022, with an open floor plan and a mini split heater and A/C. The new ADU has a separate entrance, full kitchen, and full bath all on one level. The ADU provides endless possibilities as an art or yoga studio, or as multi-generational living quarters, or even as a rental unit.