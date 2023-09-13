SPECTULAR MOUNTAN HOME. This true log home is set on almost 5 pristine gated acres at the end of a private road nestled against the Coconino National Forest on two sides. The great room with a two story soaring ceiling is the ultimate space for luxurious living. Malpais stone fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, real antique reclaimed wood plank floors offer a grand open floor plan for entertaining. There is a remarkably appointed chef's kitchen with an adjacent formal breakfast area, The extensive porch features a fireplace and a built in grill for outdoor meal preparation. There are four bedroom suites of which any one could be a primary; two on the first floor. An upstairs entertainment room completes this home for the best possible mountain experience. All furnishings convey.