Stunning, custom, luxury home for lease in Continental Country Club. This expansive one story home boasts: 4 bedrooms, 3bathrooms, a 3 car garage, a bonus room, travertine, granite, central AC, central vac, a jetted tub & so much more! Located on a treed corner lot this wonderfulhome is in a fabulous location. 6+ month lease. $65 non-refundable/per adult application fee & application w/ ID, last 2paystubs & an individual email address required for each adult who will reside in the home. No pets, no smoking. Available for move in Oct 1st (possibly sooner by request). Showings available now!