Stunning, custom, luxury home for lease in Continental Country Club. This expansive one story home boasts: 4 bedrooms, 3bathrooms, a 3 car garage, a bonus room, travertine, granite, central AC, central vac, a jetted tub & so much more! Located on a treed corner lot this wonderfulhome is in a fabulous location. 6+ month lease. $65 non-refundable/per adult application fee & application w/ ID, last 2paystubs & an individual email address required for each adult who will reside in the home. No pets, no smoking. Available for move in Oct 1st (possibly sooner by request). Showings available now!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the ultimate multi-generational golf estate located in Continental Country Club, boasting over 6,588 sqft and situated on a spaciou…
HISTORIC 1920's VICTORIAN! Great downtown location. Close to Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College. This charming home ha…
MOTIVATED SELLER! BACKS NATIONAL FOREST! SINGLE LEVEL HOME on 2.5-acre lot with AMAZINGviews of San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden! This stun…
This is a truly unique property with deep ties to Flagstaff's history. The 10ac equine training facility is a family owned and operated compou…
Immaculate Victorian inspired estate situated on 2.56 acres w/ mature trees & breathtaking landscape. Oversized rooms, soaring ceilings &a…