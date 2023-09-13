Welcome to Flagstaff, This fully remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms, including 2 primary suites on the upper level, and a total of 3 bathrooms. Recent renovations include new electric panel, fresh paint inside and out, and updated flooring Complete Kitchen and Bathroom remodel- truly the feel of new! Step inside and be greeted by lovely modern interiors, This home offers the perfect retreat to relax and unwind. Outside, you'll find a front patio, a large backyard with a fire pit area, Hot Tub and breathtaking views of Mount Elden.owner is a Licensed Realtor
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $4,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
