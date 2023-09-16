This is a truly unique property with deep ties to Flagstaff's history. The 10ac equine training facility is a family owned and operated compound on two separate parcels. Parcel B is 2.53 acres with a NEW 8 stall barn with tack & feed rooms, multiple paddocks to stall up to 22 horses on flat and usable land that includes a regulation jumping/roping arena. Included on this parcel is a newly remodeled 2 beds, 2 bath manufactured home. Parcel C is 7.38 acres with 400-year-old Pines surrounding the 2,353sqft 1929 4 beds, 3 bath Malapai Stone main house with a completely remodeled primary suite with private bath, walk-in closet and separate entrance from the house or front patio in it's final stages of completion. Also included is a two bed, one bath 1,293 sq ft 1976 authentic Log Cabin guest house built by previously used property owner famous Arizona Cowboy Artist, Bill Owen, as an art studio. The C/A (logo for Cowboy Artist Association) in flagstone at the foot of the fireplace makes this log home truly special. A must see 1890's post & beam barn has been carefully restored and repurposed into a Party Barn complete with stage, sound booth and dry bar. Also included is a remodeled rustic Bunk House, separate Guest Bath/ Shower House, additional storage buildings and a 4 horse stud barn. This Beautiful Farm located under the picturesque San Francisco Peaks was originally homesteaded by Ernest Burris in the late 1800's & used as a cattle ranch & potato farm. Due to farming, the property is virtually rock free for any horse or livestock operation. The farm sits on the aptly named Burris Lane, a paved and maintained county road close to downtown Flagstaff. Connected to the Doney Park Water system and fully fenced and cross fenced, this property has it all. See Docs for more details.