This is a truly unique property with deep ties to Flagstaff's history. The 10ac equine training facility is a family owned and operated compound on two separate parcels. Parcel B is 2.53 acres with a NEWER 8 stall barn with tack & feed rooms, multiple paddocks to stall up to 22 horses on flat and usable land that includes a regulation jumping/roping arena. Included on this parcel is a newly remodeled 2 bed,2 bath manufactured home. Parcel C is 7.38 acres with 400-year-old Pines surrounding the 2,353sqft 1929 4 beds, 3 bath Malapai Stone main house with a completely remodeled primary suite with private bath, walk-in closet and separate entrance from the main house or front patio. See More.....