Immaculate Victorian inspired estate situated on 2.56 acres w/ mature trees & breathtaking landscape. Oversized rooms, soaring ceilings & natural light fill this quality built custom home of just over 4100 sq ft. Original owners have taken meticulous care of this amazing home combining modern touches w/ Victorian charm. The kitchen features an updated 5-burner gas stove, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, island, walk-in pantry & warm copper accents. Main level primary bedroom w/ ensuite includes: double sinks, jacuzzi tub,shower & spacious walk-in closet. Unique 2-level bedroom can also double as an office/den or game room. Upstairs, there are 2 more guest rooms, guest bath, loft area, & potential 5th bedroom or bunk room. Plenty of room for everyone to gather in the main living area