Great Cheshire single level home, and NO HOA! Home offers beautiful view of the peaks from the back yard. Grid connected solar panels offer reduced electric bills for years to come. Spacious great room with open kitchen and living room. Large 2 car garage. Home has natural gas forced air furnace, water heater and range. Extra Large lot and mature landscaping. Home has been a rental, and there is a pet smell, owner is offering a $2500 flooring credit.