Welcome to this impressive Bellemont home on a corner lot! This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a flexible bonus room that is perfect for a home office or gym. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan allow for both relaxation or entertainment effortlessly. A spacious primary suite offers a personal retreat, and the well-appointed kitchen with an island overlooks the open living spaces. Between the ample storage of the 3 car garage and seamless flow of the home, it is easily tailored to fit your lifestyle. The spacious outdoor areas with views of the pines will serve as a great setting for your outdoor entertaining. You don't want to miss this one!