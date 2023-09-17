Welcome to your dream home nestled in the charming Pioneer Valley neighborhood. This stunning property offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a plethora of desirable features like A/C, this house is a must-see. Step inside and immediately notice the inviting ambiance created by the abundance of natural light that streams through the windows. The spacious living area provides an ideal space for relaxation and entertainment, while the central air conditioning ensures year-round comfort.The kitchen is a chef's delight, boasting modern appliances, a natural gas oven, ample counter space, and plenty of storage for all your culinary needs. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area is perfect for enjoying family meals or hosting dinner