Indulge in luxury at Continental Country Club's Elk Run with this exceptional 2-story townhome. Situated alongside the picturesque 12th hole of Aspen Valley Golf Course, this residence offers an enviable lifestyle. Presenting 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, each bedroom features its own en suite for maximum comfort and privacy. The thoughtfully designed layout includes one bedroom on the lower level and two upstairs.Step inside to discover recent high quality upgrades that enhance both style and functionality. From the stunning new floors that lead you through the home, to the modern kitchen equipped with new appliances, every detail has been meticulously attended to. The lower-level bathroom has been completely renewed, while energy-efficient Anderson windows flood the space with...