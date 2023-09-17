Beautiful and well cared-for corner townhome with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car-attached garage, and so many recent improvements: new quartz countertops throughout, new LVP flooring, new kitchen appliances, new windows, new furnace, and fresh paint inside and out. They even poured a new driveway just a year ago. This well-maintained home shouldn't need anything for a while! Outdoor space includes a lovingly landscaped yard and a deck with a retractable Sunsetter awning. The neighborhood is walkable to restaurants, healthcare and schools. Nearby Bushmaster Park offers an outdoor gym, a dog park, pickleball, picnic & BBQ areas, children's play equipment and more. Drive to downtown Flagstaff in under 10 minutes.