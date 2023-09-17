Tucked back in a quiet Cul-de-sac in Railroad springs is this well maintained 3bed 2 bath home. this spilt floor plan offers a large primary bed and bath, with the other two rooms and full bath across the home. The open floor plan allows you to be connected with guest or family while in the kitchen. A wood burning fire place to keep you warm in the winter and tall pines to keep the home cool and shaded in the summer. This home has a side deck off the 2nd bedroom and a shed for extra storage. Whether you're looking for a full time residence or a second home, this location has it all, close to shopping, schools and easy access to the highway.