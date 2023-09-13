$3600 STUNNING 3 BED 2 BATH in one of Flagstaff's premier neighborhoods. This TURNKEY luxury home is available October 1st. 12 month lease (preferred/negotiable. The lower level is open plan with an abundance of natural light, 2 downstairs bedrooms, guest bath and laundry. Huge lounge with many seating options, tv area, reading area, dining area with views of the beautiful back deck. Upstairs has an additional open primary bedroom with separate bathroom and office. Large 2 car garage and plenty of space. Situated on a quiet street with open views of the mountain. Applicant fee of $75 per person. Credit and background checks apply. Call Veronica 928-699-3643 with questions or apply online at VillageLandShoppe.com under long term rentals. Village Land Shoppe Real Estate.