3 BED/ 2 BATH : $2950 INCLUDES UTILITIES/CABLE /WIFI. 6 MONTH LEASE IN BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY CLUB. Great opportunity to rent a 3bed, 2 bath (3rd bedroom has a pullout bed) well appointed, fully furnished single level town home. Home has a 2 car garage, beautiful deck overlooking HOA land and many amenities. Available 1st October until April 2024. This comfortable home is situated on a popular quiet street minutes from I40/I17 close to Trails, Mount Elden, restaurants, grocery stores and schools. Short drive on the Freeway to NAU/Gore/Flagstaff Medical Center. No smoking and no pets please. Credit and background checks ($75 PER PERSON) apply. Call Veronica 928-699-3643 with questions or apply online at VillageLandShoppe.com under long term rentals. Village Land Shoppe Real Estate. No Pets