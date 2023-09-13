$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - MOVE IN SPECIAL. Check out this lovely three bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Located in the neighborhood of Boulder Pointe, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, ceramic tile and a dining room. The huge living room has vaulted ceilings and a masonry gas log fireplace. All three bedrooms are upstairs with the master bedroom having its own bath. Out in the fully fenced backyard is a brick-paver patio and beautiful landscaping. This townhome is close to shopping, down town and the NAU Campus.