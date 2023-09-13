5+ acres of Ponderosa pines, close to town yet just a short walk to Picture Canyon and The Arizona Trail sits this single level 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home. Doors from the Family room, Dining room, office and Master all open onto the 2000 sqft patio in the pines making this a perfect place for entertaining. No HOA restrictions. Above the 3 bay tandem 6 vehicle garage sits an approximate 1600 sqft open space currently used as a music studio and entertainment room...Many possible uses. Most of the furnishings are available with the home upon request. Piano, Pool Table and musical equipment do Not convey. 2900 main living quarters, 1600 bonus. Buyer to verify square footage.