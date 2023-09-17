Oak Creek Canyon Retreat - Welcome to Moonshadow Cabin! The exposed golden hued wood on floors & ceilings creates a warm rustic feel with naturally sunlit interiors. Situated amongst the evergreens, this cabin warmed by propane wall heater & an authentic stacked stone fireplace. Includes a GREAT room, primary bedroom, a bathroom with tub/shower & two open lofts for office space or overflow sleeping. Forest facing primary bedroom with window seat is perfect for repose & rejuvenation. Outside yards are equally delightful with covered porch & room for frisbee or a rousing game of bocce ball. Oh, did we mention the creek & a private hiking trail is just a few minutes down the road from your front door? HOA does allows 30 day+ rentals in this cabin in the woods.