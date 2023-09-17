This brand new unit backs an undeveloped forested area. Your four-legged friends will love the designated bark park. Your HOA fee covers water, sewer, trash, snow removal, and maintenance of common areas, making homeownership hassle-free. Enjoy the privacy and independence of a standalone condo while benefiting from the amenities and community spirit of the development. This unit features central air conditioning, upgraded counters, cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, and stainless steel appliances. Nestled in a sought-after development, this condo offers the perfect balance of serene living and urban convenience. You'll be minutes away from the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, allowing you to take in the beauty of nature while still having easy access to city amenitie