This charming bungalow nestled in the pines is not to be missed. Brand new construction, ready for it's first owner, this sweet home sits in one of the more desirable locations in the entire community. Two, nice sized bedrooms upstairs allow separation from the open living space downstairs. Enjoy the covered back porch in the warmer months and the snow falling on the tall pines from one of the several, well placed windows in the winter. Truly a lock and leave community, this home is perfect as a mountain retreat, primary residence or rental.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $460,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous Townhome in Presidio. Bright open great room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry, granite counters, island and custom cabin…
Welcome to the ultimate multi-generational golf estate located in Continental Country Club, boasting over 6,588 sqft and situated on a spaciou…
MOTIVATED SELLER! BACKS NATIONAL FOREST! SINGLE LEVEL HOME on 2.5-acre lot with AMAZINGviews of San Francisco Peaks and Mount Elden! This stun…
This is a truly unique property with deep ties to Flagstaff's history. The 10ac equine training facility is a family owned and operated compou…
HISTORIC 1920's VICTORIAN! Great downtown location. Close to Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College. This charming home ha…