A Fabulous Find in the popular Continental Country Club! A Gorgeous Unit that has been completely remodeled and shows like a model. Immaculate, FULLY furnished, turn-key and move-in ready! This preferred upper level, open floor plan, features lots of light, vaulted ceilings, wood blinds, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful bathrooms with stunning tiled walk-in showers & upgraded bath fixtures. This END UNIT offers 2 patios!! Relax and enjoy the cooler weather with amazing views of the trees, skies, and Mt. Lemon. Walk to the Duck Pond and Hiking. Enjoy the Country Club amenities. Situated in one of the BEST locations in Flagstaff. Just minutes to the freeway, golf, shopping, dining & Downtown. NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS here! A great 2nd home or AirBNB! Must see! amenities, visit continentalflagstaff.com)
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $425,000
