Bask in the luxury of an old-growth Ponderosa Pine forest on the Museum of Northern Arizona grounds. The stone cottage known as the ''Retreat'' is for rent fully furnished for $3,300 a month. Two bedrooms, two baths, formal dining, and an office/day room that could be used as additional sleeping quarters. A new aggregate driveway has just been installed. Two parking spaces are provided. The tenant pays utilities.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,300
