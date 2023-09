Perfect starter home or home for your student attending NAU/CCC. MUST BE OWNER OCCUPIED! Walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants, easy access to freeways and Milton Rd. Plus, just 5 minutes to downtown! Charming home with partial new flooring, fencing and skirting. New porch and stairs in front and back. Great property with a shed and fenced yard (Sale does not include the land, land lease $624.72 per month). Close to PUTS bordering the Observatory.