On the right track: Olympic hopeful Cole Walsh keeping focus during COVID-19 era

This second stage of progression, however, came more than 1,000 miles from the Phoenix area. Because he was based in the Pacific Northwest, Walsh didn’t have as much face-to-face interaction with his family or Hysong.

This put him in touch with the sport’s solitary nature. Like most track and field events, pole vault is a sport where the athletes don’t have traditional teammates and everyone else in the field is a competitor. With his loved ones mostly in Arizona, the remoteness was acute.

But this didn’t bother Walsh.

While he appreciates his various supporters, one of Walsh’s favorite aspects of pole vaulting is its lonesome essence.

“In pole vault, it’s really you against the bar and you against the standard,” Walsh said. “I try not to worry too much about my competitors. I try to jump a little bit higher every time I go to a meet.

“All the pressure is only on you. You’re not looking to anyone else to rely on. I enjoy the aspect of track and field in that it’s all on you.”

For the rest of the family, Walsh’s excellence proved how dominant he is at his craft -- even if his relatives aren’t always on hand to watch.