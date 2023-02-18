The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win in five games Saturday with an 87-78 victory over Idaho at the Walkup Skydome.

With the win, the Lumberjacks moved to 17-12 (11-5 Big Sky) and fortified their second-place spot in the conference standings behind Montana State (11-3).

Northern Arizona coach Loree Payne was impressed with the Lumberjacks’ effort.

“I think this is one of the best overall team wins that we’ve had, and it’s exciting to be playing at a pretty good level right now, especially with two regular season games left,” Payne said.

Olivia Moran led the way for the Lumberjacks offensively, scoring 20 points in an efficient shooting performance. She hit 7 of 9 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Nyah Moran and Emily Rodabaugh both scored 17, while Fatoumata Jaiteh added 10 and five rebounds. Regan Schenck finished with just five points, but collected a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Despite shooting a lower percentage (44.4%) from the field than the Vandals (49.1%), the Lumberjacks hit a solid 13 of 30 from 3, and attempted 19 more shots from the floor than Idaho. Northern Arizona finished the game with 13 offensive rebounds, and turned the ball over just six times after giving it away 19 times Thursday against Eastern Washington. The Vandals committed 13 turnovers, and the Lumberjacks scored 15 points off of steals.

“I thought the team was great at finding the hot hand today -- Emily and I, and Nyah -- and I thought we were transitioning very well. When we got stops, I thought we were pushing the ball very hard,” Olivia Moran said.

Trailing the majority of the game, Idaho found life late in the third quarter. Brooke Malone hit a 3 to take the Vandals’ first lead of the game, 53-52. The Vandals hit another 3 to go up 56-52 before Northern Arizona responded. Olivia Moran scored nine points in the quarter, including a 3 that evened the score at 58-58.

Nyah Moran hit a late floater and Northern Arizona retook the lead, 63-62, at the end of the third period.

The Lumberjacks ran away with the game in the final period, increasing their pace as it appeared the Vandals appeared to slow down. Idaho cut the lead to four points on a 3 by Rosa Smith, but Jaiteh responded with a basket from the post to increase the Northern Arizona advantage to six points and Idaho couldn’t get any closer.

“The elevation is an advantage for us, and we just need to continue taking advantage of that, especially in the fourth quarter,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona has just two games remaining in the regular season, including its final home contest Saturday against Northern Colorado. The Lumberjacks defeated the Bears 62-59 in overtime in Greeley, Colorado, on Jan. 28.

Down two games to Montana State in the loss column, the Lumberjacks will have a tough time climbing to the No. 1 spot in the standings, even if they win their final two contests. Still, they’re pleased with the team’s play in recent games with the postseason looming.

“We’ve put together a few back-to-back games where we’ve been a little bit more consistent,” Payne said.