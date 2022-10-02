October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in Arizona and the second most common in the United States.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, affecting women of all ages and backgrounds. It isn’t just women, either. More than an estimated 2,620 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

But, breast cancer is treatable and survivable when found early. That’s one of the many reasons why Breast Cancer Awareness Month is so important. Each year, the start of October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The annual month-long event brings awareness to the disease and brings people together to express support for those that have been impacted by breast cancer in one way or another.

Flagstaff offers numerous resources regardless of if you’ve just been diagnosed, are receiving treatment or supporting a loved one because if there's one thing we know about Flagstaff, it's that we've got each others' back and that above all, we’re stronger together.

In this special edition, the Arizona Daily Sun is taking a look at what breast cancer is and how each of us can do our part to prevent it.

INSIDE

Page 2: A deeper look: Here's what you need to know about metastatic breast cancer

Page 3: Prevention: How to reduce the risk of breast cancer