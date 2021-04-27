 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nurses Week: Intro
0 comments

Nurses Week: Intro

  • 0

The Arizona Daily Sun, in partnership with The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living, Northern Arizona Healthcare and Northland Hospice & Palliative Care, is proud to highlight the nurses in our community for all their hard work keeping the community safe and their patients as comfortable as possible this past year and beyond. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented medical professionals with constant on-the-job learning as we learned more about the new virus and how it impacts people. 

The Flagstaff community was asked to nominate local nurses for recognition in this publication. Congratulations to everyone, and thank a nurse in your life today.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)