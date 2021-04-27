Nurses Week: Amy Nunemaker, Northern Arizona Healthcare

Amy Nunemaker, an ICU nurse at Flagstaff Medical Center, faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic head-on and made sure the rest of her team was prepared to take care of their patients as well as themselves.

Friends and colleagues nominated her for recognition, writing, “Amy is our lighthouse in the storm, she has been our beacon of hope in the ICU throughout this whole pandemic. When Amy was there, she guided us [and was] always on the frontline with us, never backing down.

“This gal was so tough, working to get supplies in to our unit when people were not coming in. She came in like a pack mule with 20 bags or so, slowly shuffling things room to room, changing light bulbs, picking up trash along with running the unit as charge nurse. She has changed the lives for so many nurses as a great teacher. She is like family to us, and to patients too. There is no one else like her. Thank you, Amy, for carrying us through.”

