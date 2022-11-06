November is Native American Heritage Month

During the month of November, the United States pays tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Indigenous people all across the nation.

It’s a valuable time for those who are at a distance from the culture to learn and reflect upon the history of Native people and their resilience in the face of colonization and erasure. It’s also a time for those who live near tribal communities to acknowledge the tribes’ contributions and recommit themselves to elevating the diverse collection of cultures, languages and legacies that make up a way of life.

From the Navajo and Hopi to the Havasupai, Kaibab-Paiute and Hualapai peoples, Flagstaff is a town whose cultural roots are intertwined with those of the surrounding Native tribes. Their history is etched into the walls of Walnut Canyon, and their towering and intricate pueblos can be found at Wupatki. Indigenous cultures have made their mark here for more than 800 years, but despite this, many have tried to assimilate and relocate the Native people of the Colorado Plateau.

Over the years, Native Americans have persevered through the trials of western expansion but have lost parts of themselves along the way; however, they continue to push forward, reclaiming and reviving lost and stolen traditions in order to fortify their way of life for the generations to come.

Flagstaff has a lot to be grateful for this month, so with this special edition of the Arizona Daily Sun, we honor and celebrate Northern Arizona’s extensive Native American communities.

INSIDE:

Kinlani Reclaims their Name - Page 2

First Native American Woman in Space - Page 4

NACA Calendar of Events - Page 5