November is Native American Heritage Month

For Indigenous people throughout Flagstaff and across the country, Native American Heritage Month is not only a celebration of culture, but also a chance to educate the general public about the history, culture and contributions made by tribal communities.

President Joe Biden emphasized that Native American roots are embedded in our land during his proclamation naming November National Native American Heritage Month.

“Despite a painful history marked by unjust Federal policies of assimilation and termination, American Indian and Alaska Native peoples have persevered,” Biden said.

“This month and every month, we honor the precious, strong, and enduring cultures and contributions of all Native Americans and recommit ourselves to fulfilling the full promise of our Nation together,” he continued.

Arizona is home to 22 federally-recognized tribes, which each have their own cultures and traditions, and a population of more than 320,000 Indigenous people – one of the highest in the US. Tribal land makes up approximately 28% of Arizona’s land.