Nougat
Hey, I'm Nougat and I'm sweet as can be! I'm a female puppy looking for my forever home. I'm super... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was arrested after telling police she fatally shot a man near the Woodlands Village Walmart in Flagstaff early Thursday morning.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to disapprove a proposed resort and RV park 28 miles east of Flagstaff at Two Guns …
- Updated
Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildl…
- Updated
Cluttered and cramped, yet spacious in its welcoming spirit, Darrell Marks’ office at Flagstaff High School says much about the man and the ca…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week…
- Updated
The Coconino and Kaibab national forests have issued smoking and campfire restrictions to prevent human-caused wildfires, as weather forecasts…
- Updated
Deputies arrested an Ash Fork man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm on Friday.
“David Babbitt and brother, of Cincinnati, are visiting Flagstaff. These gentlemen are here for the purpose of visiting and inspecting cattle ranges with a view of purchasing.” That was the short news bulletin published on April 10, 1886 in the Coconino Sun, the weekly predecessor to the Arizona Daily Sun.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
A local nonprofit centered around mountain biking aims to give local kids more access to the sport.