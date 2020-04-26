Northern Arizona nonprofits continue to provide important social services

Around 23 employees are now running programs like youth mentoring and counseling, and substance abuse prevention meetings from home. Maintaining all that the foundation does has become even more challenging. Grant money, including that from ACF, has helped these important operations continue.

“None of us have really dealt with something like this before and it deals with a lot of complexity in how we manage resources that come into the community,” Nuvamsa said.

The grant from ACF has helped in the transition of working from home, Nuvamsa said, as well as to stabilize operations at KUYI Hopi Radio, making sure there is replacement staff ready to step in if need be, as the station is integral as a partner in emergency response efforts, Nuvamsa said.

“I think one of the things about this crisis is that it has amplified a lot of the challenges we knew were already there, and it’s really focusing us as a community on what those key and core operations are in building capacity for our community,” she said.

Among those are the challenges placed by lack of running water and internet in many homes as well as sheer distance to get groceries at the nearest stores in Winslow or Flagstaff.