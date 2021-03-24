Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation's Health First Community Fund aims to improve health and well-being across region

Healthy individuals make up a health community. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many may have begun taking their wellbeing more seriously through increasing their amount of home-cooked meals, exploring new hiking trails or regularly seeing a therapist.

To further support people on their wellness journey, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation is launching the Health First Community Fund, a comprehensive campaign to improve health region-wide.

“The Health First Community Fund aims to improve the health and mental well-being of people in our neighborhoods and communities,” said Rick Smith, president and CEO of the foundation. “We are asking people to contribute and help bolster health across our five-county region.”

The campaign slogan, “Gift health! Because with health, we can do anything,” points to health as the most significant factor in living life to its fullest, Smith said.

“This fund will assist those with the greatest needs by improving mental and behavioral health, reducing the severity of chronic disease and providing greater access to quality care.”