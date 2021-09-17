Northern Arizona cancer resources

Those battling breast cancer aren't alone. There's numerous resources available throughout Northern Arizona for both breast cancer patients and survivors throughout every stage.

Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare

Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare offers a breast cancer clinic in partnership with Flagstaff Surgical Associates, Northern Arizona Radiology and Arizona Oncology. This allows patients to meet with their surgeon, radiologist and oncologist concurrently in order to discuss the various services they will receive throughout the different phases of treatment.

Cancer Support Community - Northern Arizona

The nonprofit offers a plethora of services, including numerous support groups, activities, education seminars even support for famly members. Their services are always at no charge to those affected by cancer and their loved ones. Learn more at https://cscaz.org/northernarizona/.

North Country HealthCare

Free and low-cost breast cancer screenings are also offered through the Well Woman HealthCheck Program at North Country HealthCare. Visit www.northcountryhealthcare.org/community-programs/well-woman-healthcheck for more information.

