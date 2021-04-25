Nonprofits: As grip of pandemic loosens, youth services in Flagstaff and northern Arizona begin transition to in-person delivery

“Where’s your mask?” asks the youth development professional.
“It’s in my backpack,” says the little girl. She’s maybe 6 or 7.
“Well, go get it.”
The little girl scurries off to her backpack in a shelf of cubbies at the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff on Paseo Del Flag in the Brannen Homes neighborhood. She puts on her mask and quickly joins the other children playing at the center.
It is a sign that circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are improving, but they are still far from the way they used to be. Agencies that focus on youth in Flagstaff and Coconino County are making a cautious transition to in-person delivery of services.
“We’re in a better space now,” said Mark Cox, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff. “We’ve transitioned back to our after-school program.”
Safety measures are in place: Masks are to be worn, waivers need to be signed, temperatures are taken at the door, regular cleaning and sanitizing is to be observed—and there’s a lot of “outdoor” time.
“We couldn’t have done this without community support,” he said, echoing the words of other leaders of youth-services nonprofits in the city.
SERVICES IMPACTED
“Just like most organizations, we took a big hit,” Cox said, referring to last Spring Break, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey instituted a number of restrictions to help contain the spread of the virus.
Unlike other organizations, the Boys & Girls Club was asked to be an “essential” service, Cox added, which meant continuing a variety of well-spaced, safe-distance learning services at sites throughout the county to serve the children of essential workers.
More space, or “COVID capacity,” meant fewer children to serve, but it also meant hiring more staff, Cox said. His staff went from 15 people on the payroll to triple that number to offer coverage at safe learning sites.
“When you have that many folks, budgets start looking tough,” Cox said.
Prior to the pandemic, the organization served up to 250 children a day, but COVID capacity did not allow for those kinds of numbers, Cox added.
Kelly Elliott, CEO and executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff, said that, overall, programs declined about 30% from the average amount of children served during the pandemic.
“It’s been weird, but we have been able to keep our kids connected to their mentors at a time when it’s important more than ever that they have a support system,” Elliott said.
Shaleen Seward, executive director of Northland Family Help Center, said that prior to the pandemic, referrals from agencies in the area usually led to a daily census of seven to nine youth in the 15-bed youth shelter. During the pandemic, that number would dwindle to sometimes as few as one or two a day.
“The problems didn’t go away, but the children’s access to people to refer them to help became a barrier,” Seward said. For instance, the local school district had suspended in-person teaching. Now that school has returned to in-person instructions, the referrals have increased, and the daily census at the shelter has grown. Additionally, beds assigned for runaway youth are also filling.
RESPONDING TO NEED
Elliott said that on the heels of one of the largest BBBS fundraisers of the year last March, everything shut down.
“My entire staff started working from home, which was a difficult transition,” Elliott said, adding that she and the staff quickly realized families needed support for basic needs, not mentoring as much as food and internet in order to access virtual services.
Seward also said that many of the staff at NFHC also underwent a learning curve of adding telehealth services, such as counseling, and outdoor activities to the youth. There was also the issue of getting staff at the shelter fully trained on safety protocols to keep the staff and youth in the shelter safe.
“Many of the teens have responded positively to telehealth,” Seward said. “That was an interesting discovery.”
FUNDING HELP
Throughout the pandemic, Cox, Seward and Elliott said that fundraising events to help support their organizations had to go on hiatus, generally. Elliott said that BBBS offered some virtual events that were successful, and Cox agreed. Even though in-person events were put on hold, the organizations were able to survive with a combination of federal, state and donor funds.
“When the stimulus checks hit, we got a lot of donations, which I was surprised about,” Elliott said. “Which is why I love this community, because they always rise to the occasion.”
Cox said that the state Boys & Girls Club was instrumental in helping the Flagstaff center identify helpful donors in the community.
LESSONS LEARNED
As each organization transitions back to in-person services, the primary lesson learned from responding to the pandemic centers on reach. Cox, Seward and Elliott said virtual services through the pandemic have displayed their potential to deliver services to a much broader population in the city and in the county.
“We’re planning to continue virtual mentoring for the foreseeable future,” Elliott said. “That’s going to stay an option.”
Additionally, the youth offered their own lessons to the staff of the organizations.
“We found they were quite resilient through it,” Seward said.
Cox added that another lesson learned was that communities don’t hesitate to help in times of need.
“Nonprofits lean on supporters, this year even more than others, and they stepped up,” Cox said.
There is a sense of cautious optimism among organizations now.
“There’s a sense of relief and positivity that we’re moving forward now,” Seward said. “With precautions.”
Elliott said, “We are very much an essential service. We want to make sure that we can continue to be here for the kids and keep them connected. Right now, we’re just waiting to see what will happen. I think that things are looking up.”