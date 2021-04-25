Nonprofits: As grip of pandemic loosens, youth services in Flagstaff and northern Arizona begin transition to in-person delivery

Shaleen Seward, executive director of Northland Family Help Center, said that prior to the pandemic, referrals from agencies in the area usually led to a daily census of seven to nine youth in the 15-bed youth shelter. During the pandemic, that number would dwindle to sometimes as few as one or two a day.

“The problems didn’t go away, but the children’s access to people to refer them to help became a barrier,” Seward said. For instance, the local school district had suspended in-person teaching. Now that school has returned to in-person instructions, the referrals have increased, and the daily census at the shelter has grown. Additionally, beds assigned for runaway youth are also filling.

RESPONDING TO NEED

Elliott said that on the heels of one of the largest BBBS fundraisers of the year last March, everything shut down.

“My entire staff started working from home, which was a difficult transition,” Elliott said, adding that she and the staff quickly realized families needed support for basic needs, not mentoring as much as food and internet in order to access virtual services.