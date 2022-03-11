Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Vasto, an “independent contractor” and self-described “experienced hiker,” was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided that he would attempt to summit Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff.
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System.
A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.
Hopi Quechan artist to sell at prestigious Heard Museum market this weekend after life-altering injury.
A growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal cities and find them homes in places like rural Idaho.
In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position a…
On March 10, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced The Rural Pro…
It’s been almost a century since America was swept by reefer madness, the craze of anti-marijuana rhetoric that connected “pot smokers” to vio…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.