Nick Jones: Co-Founder, Freaky Foot Tours Flagstaff; Founder, Eat Sleep Launch Repeat; Co-Founder, New Orleans Flight Club; Market Expansion Manager, Sealed

What makes you passionate about your work?

I’ve always loved to take a dream and turn it into a reality. Now I get paid to do it! My goal is to empower people by giving them access to what I’ve learned from my time at high-growth startups. No day is ever the same, and while most days are hard and a lot of work, there is satisfaction in building something new.

Tell us about your career journey, how long have you been in each job?

Eat Sleep Launch Repeat: I started two years ago, inspired by my experience working for Uber and Lime. I decided I wanted to take what I learned and create a consulting company to help smaller companies leverage those same techniques.

Freaky Foot Tours: What began as a passion for history and tours–and a desire to help my mom succeed–has turned into a massive business that served over 5,000 customers last year. It’s fun, we show tourists and locals a different side of Flagstaff’s past and we’re creating high-paying gig work for Flagstaff’s creative community.

New Orleans Flight Club: Frustrated by how inconvenient it was to get my pilot’s license I co-founded a tech forward flight club with one of my former colleagues from Lime. We’re building the AirBnB of airplanes.

Sealed: I’ve been at Sealed since October, heading the expansion into Chicago. We make it easy and affordable for people to upgrade their homes' insulation and go fully electric, cutting our customers’ utility costs and lowering carbon footprints.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

To all the younger people who’ve never quite fit into a traditional career and are looking for new ways of doing things, don’t let the world change you. Conventional people don’t change the world, the dreamers do. Keep dreaming big and putting in the work, the world needs you.

