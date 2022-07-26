Vandalism reported in Cullen Park

Black spray paint was sprawled across the brick walls around Jim Cullen Memorial Park, often called Tree Park, in Coconino Estates on Monday.

Similar “tags” were spotted at Flagstaff High School, Marshall Elementary School and the bridge over Rio de Flag.

The neighborhood’s reaction to the vandalism, police said, was swift.

“This is not a place that’s typically hit with graffiti,” said Sgt. Odis Brockman, public information officer for the Flagstaff Police Department. “That might be one of the reasons it was reported so quickly.”

As soon as the graffiti was reported, police said, an officer was dispatched to the scene. The city’s team of volunteer Graffiti Busters were sent the information so they could start the cleanup process.

For neighbors such as Margot Steffenson, who has lived near the park for eight years, the vandalism was both upsetting and part of what she believes might be a larger problem.

She told the Arizona Daily Sun that the park is also becoming a common venue for parties that last late into the night.

“It’s just super sad,” Steffenson said. “I feel like it’s a trust issue. We love this park and feel violated. My husband, on the other hand, is very angry.”

The graffiti is just one reason why Steffenson and her husband are upset.

“I love living by the park. I love seeing families play. I love seeing teenagers hang out in a safer place … but it’s been pushed too far," she said.

Steffenson added that she had tried to contact the parents of the teens she recognized in the park but hadn’t had much luck.

“It just keeps getting later, louder and more trash," she said.

While the graffiti should make a speedy disappearance, the problem of late-night noise and littering might take longer to solve. That’s why police encourage residents like Margot to call in and report late-night disturbances and underage drinking when they see it.

“A big part of our job is to focus on improving quality of life [for residents]," Brockman said. "We don’t want people worrying about ‘bugging us,’ or calling us for something trivial. If we don’t know, we can’t do anything and that doesn’t help anybody."

To report a crime, file a police report or lodge a complaint, call the nonemergency line at 928-774-1414.