Voir Dire, in French, means “to speak the truth.” In the legal system, it’s the process by which jurors are selected — a judge and attorneys in a given case question potential jurors to determine their eligibility for service. Vetting a jury is an important concept, it supports one of the most important pillars in the court system — the right to find judgement in a jury of one’s peers.

The questions would-be jurors confront during voir dire are tailored to the specific case they might hear. They shift with each new jury. Now, the process of asking questions of potential jurors has been reshaped by the pandemic.

According to the clerk of the Coconino County Superior Court, Valerie Wyant, Coconino County was a state leader in instituting digital jury questionnaires.

During the early days of the pandemic, it was critically important for the court to adapt to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and indoor gatherings; at the same time, the imperative of having justice dolled out, in a timely manner, by a jury of peers remained the same for defendants and respondents.

Balancing those two duties brought the courthouse into the digital age.

“In the olden days, pre-pandemic, when jurors would report for the voir dire process, they would all be in the courtroom together. There could be up to 100 or more jurors all in one location. The court is weeding through those voir dire questions with council, asking them. The big change now is we’re doing that all online in advance,” explained Wyant.

In addition to reducing a jury’s physical footprint in the courthouse, the digital survey would yield other benefits for the local justice system.

Typically questions are asked of jurors aloud, in the courtroom, and decisions are made about dismissal or retention in the moment.

In 2021, the Arizona State Supreme Court ended peremptory strikes, so an attorney cannot ask to have a juror dismissed without presenting a reason to the judge. Still jurors can be excused on legal grounds, and attorneys are able to challenge for cause — ask that a citizen be “struck” or removed from a jury for a reason that will further the fairness of the trial.

The new online survey system affords attorneys and judges more time to think through their decision to retain or release a juror from service.

Other benefits of this newer online system could be enjoyed by the citizens who were selected for potential service, Wyant said.

“We have gotten excellent feedback in regards to how it went [from jurors]. A lot of people are very fond of the online questionnaire. There’s just something about answering those questions in the comfort of your home versus being in a courtroom full of people. I think there is a level of shyness when you’re among a group of people. This gives people the ability to be a little bit more open and honest and that has just been wonderful.”

Filling out a questionnaire is speedier than waiting in a courtroom for your turn to respond to a survey aloud. Locally, the Coconino County Superior Court has been working through a backlog of cases from the early days of the pandemic. They’re also grappling with a generally high number of incoming criminal and civil cases, working out of a relatively small courthouse with relatively limited staffing.

This new tool operates as a boon to the system, Dan Slayton, the Coconino County Superior Court Presiding Judge explained.

“It’s really decreased the amount of time that it’s taken us to get juries seated, as well as decreased the amount of people that we have to call from their home and jobs,” said Slayton. “The questionnaires, I think, have really helped us delve down into the right jurors who can spend the time, and who are objective and fair.”

Answering survey questions online isn’t the only new perk for folks headed in to do their civic duty.

The daily per diem jurors in Arizona used to receive was $12 a day. That amount has increased. Prior to the pandemic, in order to be eligible for higher pay, jurors had to spend more than five days in their seats near the witness stand.

Now, higher pay is available on day one.

“Depending on everybody’s unique finances, you could be compensated up to $300 a day,” Wyant said.

In addition to the prospect of higher pay, jurors now will see an increase in their travel compensation. Jurors used to receive 44.5 cents a mile to help cover the cost of their commute to the courthouse. Today, jurors are reimbursed 62.5 cents a mile.

“Even people that are commuting in Flagstaff are going to see a small increase. If you are somebody else who is reporting for jury service anywhere out in the community, like Page, or we have people coming from Fredonia, that is quite a reimbursement check,” said Wyant, who also mentioned jurors are afforded free parking downtown during their service.

In addition to the statewide elimination of peremptory challenges, the boost in compensation will ideally help ensure juries are more diverse.

“I know that people that do serve on a jury, when they first get that initial summons they might be like, ‘Oh what a drag,’” said Wyant. “But jury service is just so important.”