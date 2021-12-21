ZenniHome partners with Navajo Nation on former NGS site

ZenniHome and the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development are announcing the finalization of an agreement allowing ZenniHome to begin manufacturing their residential product line on a portion of the former Navajo Generating Station (NGS).

The agreement represents the first step in repurposing the decommissioned NGS site and establishing an ongoing economic development partnership between the two parties. ZenniHome and the Navajo Nation are in the process of negotiating a long-term lease agreement to manufacture eco-friendly homes on the site, according to a press release.

The agreement permits ZenniHome to immediately begin operations including capital improvements and hiring members of the Navajo Nation. ZenniHome anticipates initially hiring 110-150 workers to build the company’s Denizen and Citizen models prior to the finalization of the lease agreement.

Gov. Doug Ducey, who has emphasized the importance of rural and tribal economic development, had this to say about the exciting new partnership:

“Our rural areas have vast potential for economic development expansions, and this exciting project is just one example,” Ducey said. “Arizona values our important relationship with the Navajo Nation and its economic development leaders. I’m especially grateful to President Nez and Vice President Lizer for their partnership and to former State Senator Bob Worsley for his continued service to our state. We are thrilled to see new jobs and industry grow from the former Navajo Generating Station, and we look forward to continue working with our tribal partners to bring more opportunities to all parts of Arizona.”

ZenniHome is the premier prefab home company specializing in transformative architecture and robotic furnishings that allow customers to get more living out of every square inch. ZenniHome builds smart, connected homes with environmentally prioritized features.

“From the ashes of one of the world’s largest coal power plants, we are building a sustainable, green housing factory – one with enormous employment potential for the Navajo Nation,” said ZenniHome founder and former State Senator Bob Worsley. “Our location in Page provides ample room for expansion, including potential for a future one million square-foot giga factory, a strategic location near our west and southwest markets, and access to a highly skilled local workforce. We are grateful to the Navajo Nation for their partnership. They have been tremendous to work with, and we look forward to being part of and giving back to the Diné community for many years to come.”

