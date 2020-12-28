With focus on COVID-19, experts fear opioid crisis may worsen unseen

“If you’re a person who has a substance problem, you may be too frightened to seek care because you are afraid you might get COVID, and if you get COVID you may have very serious health consequences, maybe even death,” she said. “So they weigh the options and they decide to forgo treatment.”

Raminta Daniulaityte, an associate professor at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, said that everyone is struggling with anxiety and uncertainty related to the pandemic, and these feelings could cause someone to relapse or “engage in drug use patterns that are more dangerous.”

“With the changes because of COVID-19, those behaviors may be more difficult (to avoid) for some people who try to follow the recommendations of the pandemic,” she said.

The advocates and experts said they are trying to make sure no one else “slips through the cracks.”

Tatum said while it has been hard, there is an opportunity to support individuals with drug use disorders. McCance-Katz echoed that, adding that it is important to not forget other health issues, like the opioid epidemic, and make sure everyone gets what they need.

“We have work to do as a society to better understand these issues so that people with what really can be life-threatening conditions can get the help and care they need,” McCance-Katz said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0