Wildfire prevention gets boost from behind bars with expanded program

The plan comes on the heels of a 2020 wildfire season that saw 2,520 wildfires burn nearly 980,000 acres of state, federal and tribal lands across the state, according to the forestry department. That was the most since 2011, when more than 1 million acres in the state burned.

Only a fraction of the funding will go to inmates, who can be paid no more than $3 an hour. But participating inmates get experience that can help them find jobs when they get out, officials said.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. This is going to further that partnership, and we know the benefits of rehabilitation,” said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Management.

Davila said some post-release inmates have “walked right out of prison and into a full-time job with the state of Arizona.”

She said the forestry department already has a dozen 20-member inmate “hand crews” in place that work in forest thinning and one “initial attack” crew in Phoenix, consisting of mostly post-release inmates, which may be called in to do firefighting as well as fire prevention work.

The expanded program begins July 1, with the start of the 2022 fiscal year.